Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Five people sustained injuries after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of Jay Krupa Tower in Byculla East, Mumbai, due to a suspected cable failure. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) VN Sangle confirmed the details, saying, "The incident took place around 9 pm, and the lift collapsed from the fourth floor. Five people have been admitted to the hospital."

Also Read | Bijnor Police Viral Video Controversy: UP Cop and Woman Constable Suspended After Their Obscene Videos Surface Online.

Mumbai Fire Brigade teams, along with police, ambulance services, and BMC Ward staff, rushed to the scene to provide assistance and ensure the safety of other residents in the building. The injured individuals were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)