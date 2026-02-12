Bijnor, February 12: The Bijnor police viral video controversy has sparked outrage after alleged obscene videos involving a male head constable and a woman constable surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place at the Rehar police station in Bijnor district. Following the circulation of multiple intimate clips online, the police department swung into action, suspending both personnel with immediate effect and ordering a departmental probe.

Videos Trigger Departmental Shockwaves

The Bijnor police viral video has led to widespread discussion across the district, with several clips reportedly showing the two police personnel in compromising situations. What has intensified the controversy is that the woman constable is allegedly seen in police uniform in the videos, raising serious questions about discipline and conduct within the force. 19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video: Jail Term & Legal Risks on Download.

Senior officials were alerted soon after the videos began circulating widely. The matter was escalated to Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha, who took swift action.

Immediate Suspension and Probe Ordered

Taking cognizance of the Bijnor police viral video, SP Abhishek Jha suspended both the head constable and the woman constable pending investigation. A detailed inquiry has been initiated to determine when and where the videos were recorded and how they were leaked on social media. ‘1 Minute 42 Second’ Viral Video: Couple Caught in ‘OYO’ Train Toilet Triggers Privacy Debate.

Authorities are also investigating who first uploaded the clips and whether any criminal intent or cyber offence is involved in the distribution of the content.

Strict Message From Police Administration

Reacting to the controversy, the SP stated that discipline remains paramount in the police department and that such conduct will not be tolerated. Officials emphasized that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The Bijnor police viral video incident has stirred conversations among residents and within the police establishment, highlighting concerns over professional ethics and service rules. Further action will be determined once the investigation concludes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

