New Delhi, February 12: JSW MG Motor India today marked a significant entry into the competitive premium D+ SUV segment with the official unveiling of its much-anticipated flagship model, the MG Majestor. Launched on February 12, 2026, the Majestor is set to sit atop the brand's lineup, positioned above the popular Gloster, and is poised to directly challenge segment stalwarts, most notably the Toyota Fortuner. The new SUV, which was previously showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and the Bharat Mobility Expo, emphasizes a blend of imposing design, luxurious interiors, and formidable performance.

MG Majestor: Bold Design and Commanding Presence

The MG Majestor makes a strong visual statement with its bold and muscular design, drawing its architecture from the global Maxus D90 platform, which is also sold as the Rakan in various international markets. Measuring over 5 meters in length with a wheelbase close to 3 meters, the Majestor is touted as the tallest, widest, and longest SUV in its segment, ensuring a commanding road presence. Its exterior features a distinctive matrix-inspired grille, sharp LED DRLs, a split headlamp setup, connected LED tail lamps, dual exhaust tips, faux skid plates, and prominent 19-inch alloy wheels, contributing to its rugged yet sophisticated appeal.

MG Majestor India Launch

The terrain doesn't choose you. You choose the terrain. MG Majestor, the D+ SUV that turns every obstacle into an opportunity, every challenge into a statement. Command isn't about handling what comes. It's about making sure nothing can stop you. MG Majestor | Never Go… pic.twitter.com/BovXBqGorP — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 12, 2026

Luxurious and Tech-Forward Interior

Inside, the Majestor promises a premium and spacious cabin experience, available in both six and seven-seat configurations. The interior boasts a black leather-upholstered cabin, focusing on comfort and advanced technology. Key highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a column-mounted gear shifter.

For enhanced passenger comfort, the SUV offers multi-mode massage and ventilated front seats, a 12-way powered driver's seat with memory function, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. Additional conveniences include 3-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless chargers, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a 220V power outlet for second-row passengers. MG Hector Facelift Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched SUV by MG Motor India.

MG Majestor Performance and Advanced Safety Features

Under the hood, the MG Majestor is powered by a robust 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, similar to that found in the Gloster, generating approximately 212-216 bhp of power and 478 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and will be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and on-demand four-wheel-drive configurations.

Emphasizing its off-road prowess, the Majestor features MG's All Terrain System with selectable drive modes (Normal, Rock, Mud, Snow, Sand) and a triple differential locking system, capabilities that were recently demonstrated by conquering Mount Japfu in Nagaland. Safety is paramount, with an extensive package including six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESP, traction control, hill-hold and hill-descent control, and automatic brake hold. Furthermore, it integrates Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), featuring blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, and adaptive safety technologies. JSW MG Motor India Price Hike: Automobile Company To Increase Car Prices From January 1, 2026 Amid Rising Production and Logistics Costs.

MG Majestor Price and Availability Details

The Majestor will be available in Sharp 4x2, Savvy 4x2, and Savvy 4x4 variants. While official pricing is slated for announcement in April 2026, industry expectations place the starting price around Rs. 37.99 lakh to Rs. 40.00 lakh (ex-showroom), with top variants potentially reaching Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. Bookings for the MG Majestor are now open for a token amount of Rs. 41,000, with test drives expected to commence in April 2026 and deliveries scheduled to begin in May 2026.

The Majestor is set to compete not only with the Toyota Fortuner but also with other premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Nissan X-Trail, and Jeep Meridian. With its comprehensive feature set and aggressive positioning, JSW MG Motor India aims for the Majestor to be a significant disruptor in India's premium SUV landscape.

