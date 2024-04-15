New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Five additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges, the Law Ministry said.

In a notification, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justices Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Anil Bheemsen Katti, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga and Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda, the additional judges of the Karnataka High Court have been made judges in the same HC.

In a separate notification, it said that Justice G Basavaraja, an additional judge, has been made additional judge of the Karnataka High Court for a "fresh term" of one year with effect from August 16 this year.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called 'permanent' judges.

