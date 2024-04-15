Banda, April 15: Two men died after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway here on Monday, police said. Mataundh SHO Ram Mohan Rai said Bhagat (60) and Shivkumar (35) were going from Mahoba to Banda when the accident happened near a dhaba. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Terry was driving the motorcycle without a helmet, while Shivkumar was sitting behind, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

