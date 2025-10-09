Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Five people were killed after a house in Ayodhya district collapsed due to a blast, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a village under the Purakalandar police station. Those killed included three children and two adults, the officials said.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

Dr Ashish Pathak, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital, Ayodhya, said five people have been brought here with burn injuries, including three children and two adults.

"All were brought dead," he said. Police are carrying out investigations.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Denies Mass Voter Deletions After Special Electoral Roll Revision, Terms Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan and ADR 'Incorrect' in Supreme Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of an explosion in a house in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the deceased and directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief work immediately.

He gave directions for the immediate transportation of the injured to the hospital and for their proper treatment.

On Wednesday, six people were injured in blasts in two scooters parked in a Kanpur market, police officials had said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)