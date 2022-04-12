Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): At least five people were run over by a train in the Batuwa in the G Sigadam zone of the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police said.

The passengers who died were from Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these people, the police said.

Also Read | Current Heat Wave Second Longest for April 2022 in Delhi in Over Decade, Says IMD.

According to Srikakulam Superintendent of police (SP), "Someone in Guwahati express had pulled the chain and the train stopped and five people got down and were crossing the track. At that time Konark express was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, these people were hit by the train and died on spot."

The police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased persons. The bodies will be sent for the post-mortem, the police added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Named for First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over death of passengers.

According to the CMO, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish and concern over passengers being killed after the Konark train ran over the passengers at Batuwa in the G Sigadam zone of the Srikakulam district.

CM Reddy has directed officials to take stock of the situation. The CMO has been directed to coordinate with officials to provide the highest aid to the injured.

The Chief Minister has been briefed about the situation and is personally monitoring the rescue operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)