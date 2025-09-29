Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI): Five people were killed and five others were seriously injured after a head-on collision between two cars on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in Haryana on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near the Gharadsi village. Police said both vehicles were travelling at high speed when they collided, leaving the front portions of the cars completely damaged.

"Out of the 10 people travelling in both vehicles, five passengers of the Maruti Swift car, all residents of Yamunanagar, died on the spot. The sixth passenger of the car is also critically injured. Four people travelling in the Tata Harrier sustained serious injuries," police said.

Locals rushed to the spot after the collision and broke open the windows of the vehicles to rescue those trapped inside. Police reached the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem at LNJP Hospital.

The deceased, who were travelling in a Maruti Swift car, have been identified as follows: driver Praveen (son of Swaraj, resident of Bubka, Yamunanagar), Pawan (son of Balkishan), Rajendra (son of Balkishan), Urmila (wife of Pawan), and Suman (wife of Sanjay). An 18-year-old girl, Vanshika, who was also in the car, was critically injured.

Police said the group was en route to offer prayers to the Goddess when the accident occurred. "The Swift car carrying six people collided head-on with the Tata Harrier coming from the opposite side while trying to overtake another vehicle," police added.

Those injured in the Tata Harrier incident have been identified as Santosh (45), the wife of Dharampal, a resident of Papanawa Jati Road; Leela Devi (52), the wife of Rishipal; Rishi Pal (55), the son of Karam Singh; and Praveen (40), the son of Jeeta Ram. They were travelling to Ambala for medical treatment for Leela, who had recently undergone an operation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

