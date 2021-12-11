Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) Five persons were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents involving a car and a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla and Niwari districts during the last 24 hours, police said on Saturday.

In Mandla, four persons were killed after their car collided with a truck on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Manohari under the Motinala police station area bordering Chhattisgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Kanwar said.

All the four deceased were residents of the Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh, he said.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider was killed when his bike came in the way during an accident between a bus and a car on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road near Orchha in the Niwari district on Friday night, sub-inspector Sanjay Sharma said.

Five persons travelling in the car were also injured. Four of them were discharged after the initial treatment at the Jhansi Medical College, the police official said.

One of them was injured seriously and admitted to a hospital at Gwalior, he said.

