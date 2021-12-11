New Delhi, December 11: Certain areas in the country are likely to experience rainfall, snowfall in the coming days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive light isolated to scattered rainfall, snowfall during December 13 to December 15, while Himachal Pradesh on December 15. This is likely to happen because of a Fresh Western Disturbance that is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from December 13 night. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Parts of Northwest India and Odisha are likely to experience shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets during next two to three days in the morning hours, according to the release. Meanwhile, most parts in Northwest and Central India are very likely to experience dry weather during the next five days, as per the India Meteorological Department. Climate Change: Developing Countries Account for Over 90% Deaths Due to Extreme Conditions, Says WMO.

There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next five days and hence no cold wave conditions over the region for next five days. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during next four to five days.

