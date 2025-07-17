Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Five boys aged 12-13 years have been reported missing in Khalilabad area here, police said on Thursday.

According to Khalilabad Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey, all the boys went missing together on Wednesday afternoon. Four of the boys were studying in a local school, while the fifth boy was enrolled in another school.

The missing minors have been identified as Anurag Yadav (12), Azad (12), Kishan Sharma (13), Aneesh Chauhan (13) and Yunus (13), the SHO said.

He said police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the boys.

