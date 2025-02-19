New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by minors in outer Delhi's Narela. As per the Delhi police, a PCR call was received on February 16, which alleged the commission of gang rape with a boy. After the inquiry, it was found that children aged (10 to 15) committed unnatural sex with a boy (8 years old) who resides near Dalmil Kurali of Narela in Delhi.

As per the input, the incident took place on February 11 at the residence of one CCL (Child in Conflict with Law). The mother of the eight-year-old victim filed the complaint in the police station against the accused.

The mother of the victim alleged that when she went somewhere, the accused, five boys, aged between 10 and 15, living in their neighbourhood, assaulted her son.

The victim's mother also alleged that due to the sexual assault, the boy sustained injuries in his private part. The medical examination of the boy was conducted in the hospital and an FIR has been registered by the police into the matter. Case against the five accused boys has been registered under section 6 of the POCSO act and the investigation is being conducted by the police into the matter.

The statement of the victim has been recorded under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) section 183 before the magistrate. Also, the CCL examination was conducted after the order of the Juvenile Justice Board, and the reports were handed over to the parents of the victim. (ANI)

