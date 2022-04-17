New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Five more people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police North-West Usha Rangnani.

With this, fourteen people have been arrested so far, added the DCP.

"One of the accused who opened fire has also been arrested. The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession," added the DCP.

Following the violence, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources. (ANI)

