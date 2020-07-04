Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Haryana reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 260 as 545 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 16,548.

Three fatalities were reported in Gurgaon and two in Faridabad, a state Health department bulletin said.

With this, the number of deaths due to the virus reaches 99 in Gurgaon and 89 in Faridabad.

Currently, there are 4,031 active cases in the state, while 12,257 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was at 74.07 per cent.

Among the fresh cases, 180 were in Faridabad, 130 in Gurgaon, 81 in Sonipat, 41 in Bhiwani and 23 were in Karnal.

