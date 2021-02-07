Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested five persons including the prime accused and two women in connection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang training centre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.

With this, the number of persons arrested in this case increased to six, police said.

The secretary of the divyang training centre has been named as the prime accused in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhubaneswar, U S Dash said.

The other arrested persons included two employees of the centre and a government official, a clerk of Khordha District Social Security Office (DSSO). Two women were also involved in the illegal operation where the physically challenged women were also sexually exploited.

The DCP said that it was revealed during the investigation that a woman from Cuttack, who was arranging girls for the flesh trade and a pimp of Bhubaneswar were also involved in immoral trafficking and human exploitation.

Earlier, another woman an instructor of the divyang training centre was also arrested in connection with the sex racket case.

Last month, the incident came to the fore after a video clip containing the immoral activities had gone viral on social media.

The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities had taken suo motu cognizance of the allegations and launched a probe into the same.

A case has been registered at the Airfield Police Station here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)