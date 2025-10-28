Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department on Tuesday directed Kanchipuran District Collector to issue a flood warning to people living along the banks of the Palar River in the villages falling under Kanchipuram, Walajabad, and Uthiramerur taluks of the district after 10,626 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of surplus water was released from the Palar dam a day ago.

With continued rainfall in the region, there is a possibility of a further increase in the river's inflow.

Locals have been strictly advised not to enter, cross, bathe, or wash clothes in the river, and to keep livestock away from the riverbanks to ensure safety.

Many districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts, are experiencing heavy rainfall and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued intense rainfall alerts for coastal areas.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the Adyar River in Chennai and reviewed measures taken to tackle heavy rains in several parts of the state.

"I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts," Stalin said in a post on X.

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken," he added.

According to the RMC, Chennai, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region. (ANI)

