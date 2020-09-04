Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Farmers in areas of Nagpur district have been adversely affected due to recent floods.

Floodwaters entered the fields and extensively damaged crops in some villages. Locals said this is the first time that floods have damaged crops to this extent.

Also Read | Ranchi Woman Found Living with Dead Husband for 3 Days at Her Home.

"I have never seen a flood like this before. I have 22 acres of land but due to floods, the crop has been destroyed. Nothing is left on my farm," Rajaram Pahune Nilaj, a local farmer told ANI.

Nilaj had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from the bank and he is worried about repaying the loan.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa Appointed SIAM President for 2-Year Term.

"The government has done the survey but we have not been provided relief so far," he said.

Rohit Sawant, a villager, said everyone left their homes when the floodwaters entered their village.

"I have heard about severe floods from my father and grandfather but it was not to this extent," Sawant added.

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh on August 31 led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra. A bridge collapsed in Nagpur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)