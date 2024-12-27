New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who presented the milestone budget in 1991.

"Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is no more. He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends," Sitharman said in a post of X soon after the news of his demise.

Singh -- the architect of India's economic reforms -- died here on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Singh's death was pronounced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

He is survived by wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters.

