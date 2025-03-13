New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday strongly condemned the DMK government's act of substituting the currency symbol of 'Rs' with Tamil alphabet 'Ru.'

The Finance Minister questioned DMK over the act and asked them why they did not protest back in 2010 when the symbol was officially adopted by the Indian National Congress.

Also Read | DMK-Led Tamil Nadu Government Move To Replace Rupee Symbol Signals Dangerous Mindset, Promotes Secessionist Sentiments, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The DMK government has reportedly removed the official Rupee symbol 'Rs' from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents, which will be presented tomorrow. If the DMK has a problem with 'Rs', why didn't it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the INC-led UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre?" the post read.

Further, she wrote that by erasing the symbol, DMK was not just rejecting a national symbol but also disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

Also Read | 'Will Not Bow Down': AAP Leader Manish Sisodia After President Droupadi Murmu Approves Registration of FIR Against Him in INR 2,000-Crore Classroom 'Scam'.

She also stated that the Tamil 'Rupaai' word had deep roots in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya' which meant 'wrought silver' or 'worked silver coin.'

"Ironically, 'Rs' was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

Moreover, the Tamil word 'Rupaai' (ruupaay) itself has deep roots in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya,' meaning 'wrought silver' or 'a worked silver coin.' This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, 'Rupaai' remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka," the post further read.

The Finance Minister further said that the Rupee was internationally well-recognised and used in several countries other than India.

Sitharaman also wrote questioned why was the national currency symbol being undermined when the country should be pushing it for cross-border payments using UPI.

"Ironically, 'Rs' was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

Moreover, the Tamil word 'Rupaai' itself has deep roots in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya,' meaning 'wrought silver' or 'a worked silver coin.' This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, 'Rupaai' remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka," the post further read.

She also said that under the Constitution, all elected representatives and authorities were sworn to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Removing a national symbol from the state Budget documents went against the oath and weakened the commitment to national unity.

"All elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Removing a national symbol like 'Rs' from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity."

This is more than mere symbolism--it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism," the post read.

The Finance Minister also wrote the same post in the Tamil language.

Tamil Nadu's BJP President Annamalai also condemned the act and stated that DMK had become a laughing stock across the country and were doing this just to divert attention from other public issues.

The President further stated that the symbol which was designed by a Tamilian Udaya Kumar was appreciated by CM MK Stalin's father, Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

He also said that the CM wanted to change the symbol because they were against the Devanagari script.

Speaking to ANI, he said "It is not only condemnable but also laughable. In 2010, a Tamilian, Udaya Kumar's design, which was a combination of Latin and Devanagari script, was selected in a national-level design contest. He was appreciated by Kalaignar Karunanidhi - the then Tamil Nadu CM. His son, CM MK Stalin has found fault with it. In 2025, they want to change it because they said that they are against the Devanagari script. His father accepted it and this symbol was given by a Tamilian. I am sure that the DMK fellows did not even know that this was given by a Tamilian and Udaya Kumar also happens to be the son of a former DMK MLA...DMK has become a laughing stock across India. They are doing this to divert attention from other pressing public issues."

The Tamil Nadu government's introduction of the new rupee logo has sparked controversy. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video that showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26. In this logo, the national currency symbol has been substituted with the Tamil Alphabet 'Ru'.

The 2025-26 Budget is set to be presented in the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 14. The step from the Tamil Nadu government ignited criticism from the Opposition leaders. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that CM Stalin's decision is not only condemnable but also laughable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)