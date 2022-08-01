New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to give at 7 pm her reply in the Lok Sabha on the discussion over rising prices on Monday.

On July 30, the Lok Sabha listed the discussion on the issue for Monday. The issue will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The notice for discussion on the issue was given by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lower House (Lok Sabha). The notice in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) was served by NCP MP Fauzia Khan.

"A discussion on price rise is likely to be listed under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday," sources said.

This comes amid the protests by the Opposition leaders over several issues, including inflation, which led to the suspension of 27 MPs from both Houses of Parliament cumulatively, due to the ruckus created while demanding a discussion on inflation and other matters.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has witnessed uproar by the Opposition demanding discussion on the issues like Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, inflation and unemployment.

The session commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the session. (ANI)

