Chennai, June 15: Arrested state minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of chest pains while being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday following an order of Madras High Court.

He was arrested by the central probe agency after being questioned in the money laundering case on Wednesday. Earlier, a bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy at the Madras High Court, ordered the shifting of the arrested DMK leader to Kauvery Hospital at his own cost. The directive was issued reportedly on humanitarian grounds. Senthil Balaji Arrested: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Steps Up Attack on Centre Over DMK Leader's Arrest.

Senthil Balaji Shifted to Kauvery Hospital Video:

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji being shifted to Kauvery Hospital after the order of Madras High Court He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case https://t.co/9MVa6qO8y6 pic.twitter.com/zGWaj4ydre — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in the money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central agency grilled the DMK leader. Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed hospital officials.

The government-run super speciality hospital issued a medical bulletin, advising the minister to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest. "State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today (Wednesday); bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," read the medical bulletin issued by the state-run hospital on Wednesday. Senthil Balaji Health Update: Tamil Nadu Minister, Hospitalised After Being Arrested by ED, Undergoes Coronary Angiogram, Hospital Recommends Bypass Surgery at the Earliest.

Even as the state minister was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on Wednesday, a war of words erupted with the DMK saying it won't be intimidated by the BJP's threats. Opposition leaders, too, tore into the ED over its "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and taking him into custody.

