Tamil Nadu Electiricity Minister Senthil Balaji was hospitalised due to health issues in the wee hours on Wednesday after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Case. In a recent statement, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai said that Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today, and that the Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest. Senthil Balaji Arrested: ED Arrests Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister in Money Laundering Case After Conducting Raids on His Properties (Watch Video).

Senthil Balaji Health Update

State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today; Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest: Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/UgGmMz6Wcd — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Senthil Balaji Breaks Down in ED Custody Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination pic.twitter.com/aATSM9DQpu — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

