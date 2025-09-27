New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, on Saturday attended the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 and reminded that food is not merely fuel for our bodies, but the foundation of a healthy mind and conscious living.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025, hosted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, concluded today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the valedictory address by Honourable Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Also Read | Vijay Rally Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief as Death Toll in Karur at TVK Rally Reaches 36.

The two-day summit served as a dynamic platform for international collaboration, policy dialogue, and knowledge exchange on critical issues of food safety and regulation, bringing together national and international regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts.

Addressing the Gathering, Prataprao Jadhav stated that, "The theme for the summit "Yatha Annam Tatha Manah" - meaning "as is the food, so is the mind" - beautifully encapsulates the profound connection between what we consume and our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. This timeless principle reminds us that food is not merely fuel for our bodies, but the foundation of a healthy mind and conscious living."

Also Read | Fact Check: ECI Refutes Congress Claim of Irregularities in Uttarakhand Panchayat Election 2025, Calls Allegations 'Incorrect and Misleading'.

He also highlighted the transformative role of scientific research and innovation in advancing food safety and public health globally, while emphasizing India's commitment to harmonizing food safety standards internationally and urging global food regulatory bodies to collaboratively address emerging challenges.

The Minister of State commended FSSAI for its efforts in reinforcing India's food safety ecosystem, particularly through widespread capacity-building and grassroots initiatives.

He noted that FSSAI has trained over three lakh street food vendors nationwide and highlighted the Eat Right India programmes, including the Eat Right Street Food Hub, as a model demonstrating that traditional food practices can align seamlessly with modern safety standards.

In his concluding remarks, Prataprao Jadhav acknowledge the participation of dignitaries from more 70 countries and International Organisations, reflecting the collective commitment towards protecting consumers health and promote fare trade.

Dr. V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, in his special address stated that, "There is a need to harmonize global regulations for Bio-manufactured food and this sentiment has been echoed in this summit emphatically."

He also highlighted that through regulatory frameworks such as "Ayurveda Aahara Regulations" traditional food must be validated and promoted. This also enables safe integration of our traditional and healthy food into the global system, he added.

Rajit Punhani, FSSAI CEO, expressed gratitude to both national and international delegates for their invaluable contributions and expertise during the discussions. He emphasized, "Together, we can build resilient, transparent, and future-ready food systems that safeguard public health and foster trust across borders."

Second day carried forward the momentum with sessions on harnessing digital systems for surveillance and risk management, empowering regulators with next-generation skills, driving food safety through strategic public-private engagements, and on combating obesity through nutrition, fitness and consumer awareness. The discussions brought together rich perspectives from regulators, industry leaders, academia, and international organizations.

The Summit also facilitated parallel sessions, including the CEO Conclave on Responsible Food Systems - Compliance and Consumer Trust, an Ambassadors' Conclave on International Cooperation for Cohesive Food Regulations, a Roundtable Dialogue with MSMEs and Startups on strengthening food safety culture, as well as bilateral and networking engagements. The event also saw special FSSAI-WHO Masterclass Programme on food safety, risk assessment, Codex and WHO frameworks added depth to the technical exchanges.

U.S. Dhyani, Executive Director, FSSAI and senior officials from Ministry of Health and family welfare were present at the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)