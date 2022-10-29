Varanasi (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) In an effort for a greener tomorrow, Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed in the security of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque here have planted about 75,000 saplings since the launch of the drive in 2019.

Anil Kumar Briksh, Commandant of the 95th Battalion of the CRPF, said the jawans planted the saplings in collaboration with social organisations and government departments at parks, monasteries and educational institutions.

Also Read | Karnataka: Youth Bursts Sky Shot Crackers From Moving Car in Udupi, Arrested (Watch Video).

So far about 75,000 saplings have been planted in the district, he said, adding that CRPF personnel also take an oath to protect the environment.

"It is paramount to make youngsters and children of the country aware about environment protection. We have to inculcate the habit of protecting the environment in the children of the country, only then will the future generations will understand their responsibilities," the officer said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Minor Girls Attempt Suicide by Consuming Sulphas in Indore; Two Dead.

He stressed that apart from planting saplings, it is equally important to protect them.

"It is our endeavour to save at least 50 per cent of the saplings that are being planted," he said.

The officer said after planting the saplings, they administer an oath to people and children to protect the plants.

"We have also formed a monitoring team, whose members take care of the plants as well as planting new saplings in place of the dead plants," he said.

Giving detail, the officer said the CRPF planted 10,000 saplings in Varanasi in 2019 in collaboration with Srijan Social Development Trust, Pollution Control Board and the Forest Department. Saplings of teak, mango, guava, amla, hibiscus, Arjun tree, neem and jamun were planted.

In 2020, 20,000 saplings of Ashoka tree, hibiscus, jamun, guava, amla and Mango were planted.

He said in 2021, 22,000 saplings of peepal, banyan, amla, mango, guava, Ashoka tree, hibiscus, Arjun tree, neem and jamun were planted.

A total of 23,500 saplings have been planted so far in 2022, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)