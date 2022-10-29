Udupi, October 29: Karnataka police have arrested a youth on charges of endangering public safety by bursting sky shot crackers from a moving car in this district of Karnataka on Saturday. His car was also seized by the police.

According to police, Vishal Kohli was arrested from Manipal city. The youth had placed sky shot crackers on top of his car and burst them. As the youth moved around in public places, the sky shot crackers kept exploding one after the other. Karnataka Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Forced To Perform Worship Without Clothes; Police File FIR After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

It was also a narrow escape for Kohli and others when the car moved dangerously close to a petrol pump. Video and photos of Vishal's act went viral on social media triggering a barrage of comments with the public expressing concern over it. Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacked to Death After His Wife Beats Her Harassers With Sandals in Bengaluru.

The incident had taken place on Thursday and Vishal went missing as the police launched a manhunt for him. Manipal police found him and arrested him this morning. Further investigation is on.

