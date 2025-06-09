New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said forced narco-analysis test on an accused is not permissible under law and conducting such a test raises serious questions on their fundamental rights.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice PB Varale said while the need for modern investigative techniques may be true, such investigative techniques cannot be conducted at the cost of constitutional guarantees under Articles 20(3) and 21.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Pakistani Wife to Death Before Dying by Suicide at Home in Kharghar; Investigation Underway.

"It is clear that under no circumstances, is an involuntary or forced narco-analysis test permissible under law. Consequently, a report of such involuntary test or information that is discovered subsequently is also not per se admissible as evidence in criminal or other proceedings," the bench said.

The top court said an accused has a right to voluntarily undergo a narco-analysis test at an appropriate stage.

Also Read | COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting With Officials of Various Departments Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus, Advices Citizens To Remain Cautious (Watch Video).

"We deem it appropriate to add, that the appropriate stage for such a test to be conducted is when the accused is exercising his right to lead evidence in a trial. However, there is no indefeasible right with the accused to undergo a narcoanalysis test, for upon receipt of such an application the concerned Court, must consider the totality of circumstances surrounding the matter, such as free consent, appropriate safeguards etc., authorizing a person to undergo a voluntary narco-analysis test," the bench said.

The top court's judgement came while setting aside an order of the Patna High Court which had permitted narco-analysis tests on accused persons without their consent.

The apex court said the High Court had erred in accepting the investigating officer's proposal to conduct narco-analysis tests on all accused while hearing his bail plea of accused in a matter relating to the allegations of dowry death by husband and his family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)