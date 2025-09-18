Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against cross-border narco-terror networks, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Border Range, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has busted a drug smuggling module operated by foreign-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt.

Police arrested key operative Sajan Singh alias Billa and seized 25 packets of heroin weighing 25.9 kg along with a sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said Sajan Singh, a resident of Beharwal village in Amritsar, was working as a hairdresser at a private salon in the city. He added that preliminary investigations revealed that Happy Jatt, a native of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar and currently abroad, was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who were using drones to drop heroin consignments across the border. The arrested accused was tasked with collecting and distributing the consignments.

DGP Yadav said Happy Jatt is a proclaimed offender facing at least 21 criminal cases in Punjab. Police are actively pursuing his extradition. He further stated that the investigation is underway to expose the wider nexus, including the forward and backward linkages of the module.

Superintendent of Police (SP) ANTF Border Range Gurpreet Singh said that acting on precise intelligence, ANTF and BSF teams launched a coordinated operation near Beharwal village and apprehended Sajan Singh while he was on his way to deliver the heroin consignment. He revealed that the consignment was delivered via a heavy drone from Pakistan at Daleke village just a day earlier. For the last two months, Sajan had been receiving such drone-dropped consignments on the instructions of Happy Jatt through various social media platforms.

The SP added that two more members of the network have been identified, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest them. A case under FIR No. 252 dated September 18, 2025, has been registered under sections 21C, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station ANTF, SAS Nagar. (ANI)

