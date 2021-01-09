Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 1.04 crore have been seized at the airport here and one person has been arrested in this connection, a top Customs official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, passengers bound for Dubai were stopped for a check and the currencies concealed in their backpacks confiscated, the official said.

The currencies included USD 74,000, Euros 25,000 and Saudi Riyals 1,50,000. One of the passengers had currencies equivalent to over Rs 20 lakh in his baggage and he was arrested, a press release said.

