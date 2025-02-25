Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said several foreign diplomats, who are attending the ongoing business summit, have shown interest in investing in the state across varied fields such as AI and electric vehicles.

On the sidelines of the Advantage Assam summit here, Sarma met a host of mission heads in India and discussed investment opportunities by foreign companies."Member companies and leadership of the @USISPForum met me today at #AdvantageAssam2. They are very keen to bring EV, AI and high density data related companies to set up base in Assam," Sarma said in a series of posts on X.

He also said that he had a "very good" discussion with the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation in India, Herve Delphin.

"Impressed with the excellent reforms underway in Assam, His Excellency has assured channelising the investment interests of key businesses of member countries of the European Union towards Assam," the CM said.

Besides, he had an "excellent conversation" with the Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Bartoli, on the sidelines of Advantage Assam 2.0.

"We have shared interests in IT, Data, Energy and Waste Management, and we look forward to furthering this relationship to drive sustainable growth in Assam," Sarma said.

Bartoli will also visit IIT Guwahati on Wednesday to explore areas of academic collaboration between Assam and Italy, Sarma added.

