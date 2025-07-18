Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune, has arrested a foreign national woman for allegedly smuggling crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 7.63 crore, officials said.

The seizure was made following a meticulously planned operation based on specific intelligence inputs, they added.

According to a release, DRI Pune received a tip-off that a female foreign national would be travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru by bus, carrying psychotropic substances concealed in her luggage. Acting swiftly on this information, officers from DRI Pune Regional Unit, along with Pune Customs, mounted surveillance along the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway and intercepted the suspected passenger while she was in transit.

"Initially, no contraband was found during the search of the woman or her visible baggage. However, a detailed rummaging of the bus led the officers to a second bag hidden at the back of the vehicle, which was later identified as belonging to the accused," the DRI said in its release.

A thorough inspection of the concealed baggage revealed six salwar suits. Each garment was folded with specially designed paper cardboards that created hidden cavities lined with polythene. Inside these cavities, officials found a white, crystal-like substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.

Field testing confirmed the substance to be amphetamine, a potent psychotropic drug commonly known as crystal meth. The total weight of the seized material was 3.815 kilograms.

The woman was immediately taken into custody, and the narcotics were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The estimated illicit market value of the seized contraband is Rs 7.63 crore.

Further investigation is currently underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the smuggled drugs, the DRI added. (ANI)

