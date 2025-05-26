New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will start a three-day visit to the US beginning Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Misri's trip to the US is a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February.

Also Read | Odisha Rail Tunnel Collapsed: Portion of Soil Over Under-Construction Tunnel on Khordha-Balangir Route Collapses, None Hurt (Watch Video).

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington DC from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the US administration," it said.

"The visit is a follow-up to the prime minister's visit to the United States in February when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century," it said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Delhi: City Reports 104 Active Coronavirus Cases; Health Minister Pankaj Singh Says Infection Severity Akin to Viral Fever, Don't Panic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)