New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has met Bhutan's King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, focusing on various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Kwatra, who is on a three-day visit to Bhutan, also held wide ranging bilateral consultations with his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden.

"The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including development partnership under Bhutan's 12th Five Year plan, energy cooperation, technology, trade and economic ties, and people-to-people contacts," the Indian embassy said in a statement.

It said both the foreign secretaries co-chaired the 4th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks.

Kwatra reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan and conveyed New Delhi's firm commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of the country, and take forward the bilateral ties into "new frontiers of partnership", the embassy said.

It said the Bhutanese side shared their plans and expectations with regard to Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan in the context of ongoing transformation initiatives in Bhutan.

During the visit, Kwatra and Choden jointly inaugurated key projects implemented with assistance from India, including the Citizen Service portals, National Single Window portal and Government Initiated Network Project under the Flagship Digital Drukyul Project.

Educational infrastructure developed in 58 central schools across Bhutan was also inaugurated by the two foreign secretaries, the mission said.

"India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral relationship characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties," the embassy said.

"The visit of Foreign Secretary reinforced the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss all issues of mutual interest," it said.

