New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Reacting to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Bangladesh visit, BJP MP Shantanu Thakur on Monday said that Vikram Misri will find a solution to maintain good relations with the country.

"We can't say what will happen there but our Foreign Secretary who is visiting Bangladesh will find a solution to maintain good relations with the country. I think there will be a solution soon. The Bangladesh government should give protection to Hindus," Shantanu Thakur told ANI.

Also Read | Airtel AI-Powered Solution Flags 8 Billion Spam Calls, 800 Million Spam SMSes Within 2.5 Months.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka to discuss bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, officials said. This is the first high-level official visit after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took over in Bangladesh.

The visit comes amid recent reports of rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.

Also Read | Skill India Digital Hub Achieves New Milestone With Over 1 Crore Registration To Advance Expansion of Digital Opportunities.

The delegation led by the foreign secretaries of the two countries is expected to discuss the overall issues of bilateral relations by participating in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) mechanism established between the two countries.

On December 4, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, Shafiqul Alam, said that the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries would hold talks on issues of mutual interest.

In September this year, the Foreign Adviser (Minister) of the interim government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain had met the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. They decided to maintain a "good working relationship" and also decided to hold FOC between India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, reports of attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh. On December 6, another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das also continues to be under arrest on alleged sedition charges. The Ministry of External Affairs has pressed the Bangladesh interim government to ensure that the legal rights of the individual are respected and that his trial is fair and transparent.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 on 'sedition' charges. The arrest followed a complaint file on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community. On December 3, a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next date of hearing in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)