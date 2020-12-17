Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): A leopard, which had strayed into the Dhaurahra area in Lakhimpur Kheri district, was rescued by the Forest Department on Wednesday. This is the second leopard that has been rescued from the area in two days.

Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer (DFO), Anil Patel said that the department reduced two leopards from the area after they had strayed outside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Two leopards had strayed outside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. For the past few days, our team had been searching for these two. On Tuesday we rescued one leopard and now we have been able to trap the other one," Patel said.

"Our team will now try its best to transport this leopard to a wildlife sanctuary," he added.

A local who was helping the forest officials said, "The leopard was trying to escape the cage. He was roaring inside the cage causing fear among locals. People were requested not to crowd the spot."

A leopard was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur by the Forest Department on December 11. (ANI)

