New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) From forging global bonds by visiting different countries to making entire Rashtrapati Bhavan premises accessible to 'divyangjan' were among the key initiatives taken by President Droupadi Murmu in the third year of her presidency.

She completes three years in office on Friday. Murmu (67) was sworn in as the 15th president on July 25, 2022, making her the country's first tribal head of state.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Counterpart Keir Starmer Hold 'Chai Pe Charcha' at Chequers in London (See Pics and Video).

Before taking over the top constitutional office, Murmu was the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan has been made more accessible to divyangjan by installing various facilities. The Amrit Udyan and the Rashtrapati Museum have been made divyangjan friendly," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

She said the president has been promoting inclusivity through different initiatives, including 'purple fest' (an event celebrating diversity) and inviting divyangjans (persons with disabilities) to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and its Amrit Udyan.

Gupta said that the website of the president of India is now also available in 22 languages.

The president visited New Zealand, Fiji, Timor-Leste, Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi, Portugal, the Slovak Republic and Rome during the third year of her tenure.

She is the first-ever Indian head of state to have visited Fiji, Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, the official said.

The president received the highest award in Fiji and Timor-Leste and an honorary doctorate in Algeria and the Slovak Republic during her visit.

Highlighting other important activities related to Murmu's third year of presidency, Gupta said the president met tribal leaders from various walks of life and different regions of the country.

She met children during her visits in various parts of the country and promoted women-led development through interacting with women from all walks of life, especially from tribal and self-help groups.

The president's office also took steps to further increase citizen engagement with the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rashtrapati Niketan, the president's retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was opened for the public and e-Upahaar portal was launched to auction selected gift items during the third year of Murmu's term.

Over 11 lakh people have visited Amrit Udyan, around 2.5 lakh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 3.4 lakh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)