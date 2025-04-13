Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district, which claimed six lives.

He has also urged the state government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

Jagan conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those seriously injured in the incident. He directed YSR Congress Party leaders to stand by the affected families and offer all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

He also urged the state government to take all necessary steps to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and to assist the affected families in every possible way to help them recover.

Upon learning about the tragedy, Jagan instructed the party leaders to visit the accident site and offer all necessary support to the victims and their families.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kotavuratla area of Anakapalli district, resulting in the deaths of six workers.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the deaths and ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

Naidu spoke with the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Home Minister Anitha to gather more information about the incident, and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

He also inquired about the number of workers present at the time of the accident and their current condition. CM Naidu assured the victims' families of full government support and urged them to remain strong during this tragedy. (ANI)

