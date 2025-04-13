Chennai, April 13: Four people died on the spot after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into an oncoming government bus in the early hours of Sunday, police said. All four persons were on their way to Puducherry, while the bus was heading to Tiruvannamalai after departing from Chennai, police added. Virudhunagar: Woman Injured After Falling From Tsunami Ride at Fair in Tamil Nadu, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

"The incident likely occurred between 2.45 and 3.10 am on Sunday. Initial investigations indicate that the driver had dozed off and collided with the government bus, which was coming from the opposite direction," a senior official attached to the Kilpennathur Police Station told PTI. The collision caused the SUV to travel a considerable distance before coming to a halt on the roadside, he added. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 22 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Tiruvannamalai Overturns in Krishnagiri (Watch Video).

The bodies of the deceased—all men—have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for post-mortem examination, he said. "We are investigating the incident. Right now, we are collecting details about the victims," he added.