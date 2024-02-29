Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): Former Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Rana Goswami joined the BJP on Thursday.

Goswami, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other leaders at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Apart from him, another leader, Jayanta Bora, also joined the party.

Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita told ANI that, apart from Rana Goswami, a few other prominent personalities will also join the BJP today.

Talking about finalising the BJP candidate list, Kalita said that the central leadership will finalise the candidate list.

"Yesterday, we met our party's central leadership and submitted the candidate list for the parliamentary constituencies of Assam. Today we will again go to Delhi. In the coming 1-2 days, the central leadership will announce the first list of candidates," Kalita said.

He further said that Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are also partners of the BJP-led NDA and seats will be given to these parties also.

Rana Goswami tendered his resignation from the grand old party on February 28.

In a letter to the Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, APCC working President Rana Goswami wrote, "I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress."

Earlier on February 14, CM Himanta Sarma said that four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government.

"Two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," Sarma said. (ANI)

