Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Senior bureaucrat and former executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Anil Kumar Singhal has taken charge as Principal Secretary to Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday.

He took charge from Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The 1993 batch IAS officer had twice served as the executive officer of the TTD in the past.

Singhal later called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit.

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Singhal was welcomed by the officers of Raj Bhavan and he later held a meeting with the officers. (ANI)

