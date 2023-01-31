Visakhapatnam will be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Monday Reddy announced on Tuesday. Earlier, Amaravati was the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. "I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital. I will also be shifting to Vizag. I invite you and your colleagues to see for yourself how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh," CM Reddy said. He also announced that the government will organise Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4. Andhra Pradesh Government Launches Phase-2 of Country’s First Govt-Operated Veterinary Ambulance Network.

