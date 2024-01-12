New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): In anticipation of the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Union Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been extended a special invitation.

Delhi State President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Kapil Khanna and State Contact Head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chandra Wadhwa presented an invitation letter for the 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple to Naqvi.

Expressing his gratitude, Naqvi said that he is honoured to be invited to witness this historic moment, a moment that will become a fortunate witness to historical times.

Kapil Khanna said that on January 22, the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram will be held in Ayodhya. It is our collective fortune to witness this day, a result of 500 years of struggle, 500 years of anticipation, and numerous sacrifices. We have come to Naqvi with an invitation, Ayodhya beckons him.

The ceremony is expected to draw leaders from various walks of life, marking a significant milestone in the culmination of efforts spanning centuries for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods. (ANI)

