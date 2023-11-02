Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hit out at the Congress Government in the state and alleged that the state government had made Karnataka an ATM for Congress High Command.

Former CM Yediyurappa said, "KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala came to Bengaluru back to back. They have made Karnataka an ATM for the Congress High Command. They came here to give the target to CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar."

Yediyurappa further alleged that the state government had failed to implement the poll guarantees in the state.

He further said, "Congress has been in power for the last 6 months, the government failed to implement the poll guarantees, and electricity prices have been hiked. The government doesn't have funds for development, the government is looting the state it's proven in the recent IT raids. There is no understanding between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. The government has failed to provide justice to the farmers in the Cauvery water issue. The government has failed to reach out to the people. To hide their failure, they are showing their fingers towards the central government."

Earlier, Congress National General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday held a meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's General Secretary in charge of the state, to discuss Karnataka strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had levelled allegations of MLA poaching against the BJP. On October 29 the Karnataka claimed that BJP was trying to destabilise the government.

"It is true that BJP is trying to destabilise our government, but they will not succeed in their plans. They tried earlier to topple our government and succeeded, but such ploys won't work this time. It isclear that they can do anything, and go to any lengths to grab power. But now a single MLA from our party will go to the BJP," Siddaramaiah had said. (ANI)

