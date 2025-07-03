Shimla, Jul 3 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur took out a candle march here on Thursday and demanded stern action against Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Chaudhary.

This took place a day after a minor scuffle broke out between the former Congress MLA and theP.

Thakur made serious allegations against theP during the candle march from Gurudwara Market to Champa Park.

He said that ever since theP was posted in Bilaspur, drug trafficking has increased and employment opportunities for youth have been taken away in collusion with officials of the railway companies.

The former MLA claimed that whenever he raises issues related to the rights of people, the administration tries to suppress him.

He also warned to escalate the protest if his demand was not promptly met.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thakur had staged a protest near the DC's office in Bilaspur during which the police officer and the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) told him to not to protest at the site as the convoy of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who was on a tour was scheduled to pass from there.

Thakur refused to do so and pushed the officer after which theP warned him to not to push or use abusive language. PTI/COR

