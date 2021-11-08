New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously on Monday. The award was received by his son Utpal Parrikar.

The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was distributed on Monday.

Also Read | Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Generate More Antibodies Than Natural Infection: Study.

Manohar Parrikar, who was Goa's Chief Minister and also a Defence Minister, succumbed to his illness on March 17, 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)