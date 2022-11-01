New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over rising levels of pollution, including that of water, in Delhi and pitched for reuse of water for non-potable purposes.

"The water level is going down. We have not taken any effort to ensure that we can at least recycle water.

"There would be a major scarcity of water. Nobody will give us (Delhi) water. We should at least ensure water reusability," Baijal said at an event here.

Baijal also said electronic waste "would be terrible for human beings".

He was speaking at an event for the launch of a book called 'The Garden of Pride: Project Vasant Udyaan'. During the event, a film titled 'A Seed that took Root: Vasant Udyaan' was screened.

There was also a panel discussion on the role of citizen engagement and WASH services in restoring the ecosystem

The book encapsulates the journey of a citizens' movement where a group of residents representing their Residents' Welfare Associations transformed the area into a landscaped park that recalls a Tughlaq-era garden using treated sewage water.

