Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a setback for Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the party leader and its former Gujarat unit chief Arjun Modhwadia including Ambrish Der, joined BJP in the presence of State BJP chief CR Paatil today.

Earlier on Monday, Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the party and said that the leadership's decision to decline the invitation for Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ayodhya had hurt the sentiments of people.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Share Trading Fraud: Four Booked for Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh by Luring Him To Take Up Share Trading.

"The country got such a leader in the form of Modi ji, just like Sardar Saheb and Gandhiji. Similarly Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are running the government. Today Congress' communication with the public has broken, there is no hope, at this time I have joined BJP to participate in Modi ji's dream of a developed India. I am ready to work with double strength, " said former Gujarat unit chief Arjun Modhwadia said after joining the BJP.

"When I leave the party, people allege that there is pressure from the government agencies, but no case was ever filed against me. There is no question of greed and pressure." He added.

Also Read | Maoist Links Case: Bombay High Court Acquits Former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, Says Prosecution Failed To Prove Charges.

Modhwadia, a former Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly, wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stating that he is resigning from all party positions.

In a hard-hitting attack, Modhwadia said the party had lost connection with the people. In his letter, Modhwadia hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the party of "insulting Lord Ram by boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya".

He said that he had voiced his dissent when the Congress leadership declined the invitation to the Pran Pratishta event at the grand Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya in January.

"Prabhu Ram is not just pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. By declining the invitation to witness Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav have hurt the sentiments of the people of India, Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people," he said.

"Since my dissent, I have met scores of people who were offended by the manner in which the Congress Party insulted Lord Ram by boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya. To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion, Rahul Gandhi attempted to create a ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat. Over and above, since the last few years, I found myself helpless to contribute to the people of my district Porbandar and the state of Gujarat," he said.

Modhwadia said that he is leaving the party with a "heavy heart" after being associated with it for over 40 years and "given my entire life for".

Modhwadia later told the media that he had tried to convey his message to the party but was not successful.

"When a party loses its connection with the people, it cannot survive for long. The people of the country wanted the Ram Temple to be constructed. The Congress had also decided that after a constitutional verdict from the Supreme Court, we would support it. Even then the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha was declined. I raised my voice then too, that this would hurt the public sentiment and we should not make such political decisions and that decision showed a lack of connection with the people. I tried to convey my message in several other matters, but I was not successful. Finally, I decided to resign today," he said.

While BJP has declared some of its candidates from Gujarat for Lok Sabha polls, Congress is yet to decide its candidates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)