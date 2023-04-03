Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former Kerala High Court judge and retired Justice, Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to sources at the hospital, he breathed his last at 3 am today (Monday). He was 63.

He was appointed as a Judge of Kerala High Court in 2004 before taking charge as Chief Justice of Calcutta, Telangana, Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh High Courts. Besides being a judge in Kerala High Court from 2004 to 2017, he also held the office twice as acting chief justice.

He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court on October 14, 2004. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 18, 2017. He was transferred as Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court and took oath on July 7, 2018. On January 1, 2019, he was appointed the first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. He was transferred as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and took oath on April 7, 2019.

He received his law degree from Kolar Gold Fields Law College, Kolar. He enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and started practising in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, he shifted to the High Court of Kerala.

He is survived by his wife Meera Sen and children Parvathy Nair and Keshavaraj Nair. (ANI)

