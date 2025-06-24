Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling it a positive step for global peace and humanity. His statement came after an agreement between the two nations following 12 days of escalating conflict.

While speaking to ANI, Vaid said the ceasefire would be beneficial for both countries and the international community. "I think we should all welcome all across the world. It's good for humanity, it's good for the people of Iran. It's good for the people of Israel. It's good that some agreement has been reached, as US President Trump mentioned in his tweet," he said.

He further added that he had always hoped for a peaceful resolution, saying, "I only wished that this war should not escalate. People all across the world were wishing that it should not escalate and we are all glad that ultimately, some kind of agreement/ceasefire has been reached."

Highlighting India's diplomatic stance, the former top cop stated that the Indian government would welcome the truce. "I think India, as a nation, will welcome it, our government will welcome it because we have good relations with both Iran and Israel. Our PM and Foreign Minister have been pressing that negotiation is the solution - not war, and this is not an era of war," he told ANI.

He further reiterated that such peace efforts are in line with India's global vision. "I think India as a nation will welcome such a move. Good that some agreement has been reached for ending this 12-day war between Israel and Iran," he said.

Earlier in the day, Israel announced that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to "respond forcefully" in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for "their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

In a statement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

Israel's announcement comes after Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East.

The statement comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet on Monday night (local time). Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad attended the meeting. According to the statement, Israel has removed a double existential threat on the nuclear issue and ballistic missiles. (ANI)

