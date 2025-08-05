Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's mortal remains taken for last rites in his native village Nimra. (PhotoANI)

Jharkhand [India], August 5 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren were taken for the last rites on Tuesday at his native village, Nimra, in Ramgarh district. Shibu Soren passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on August 4, after a prolonged illness.

His political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and held key portfolios, including Union Coal Minister during the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

The mortal remains of the veteran tribal leader were brought out of his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday and taken to the State Assembly for public homage.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied the mortal remains of his father in the hearse van en route to the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, CM Hemant Soren penned an emotional note on X, stating that he had lost not only his father but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul.

"I am going through the toughest days of my life. Not only has the shadow of a father been taken from me, but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul has departed. I didn't just call him 'Baba', he was my guide, the root of my thoughts, and that forest-like shade that protected thousands and lakhs of Jharkhandis from the scorching sun and injustice," the post read.

Several leaders across party lines have expressed grief over his demise, remembering him for his contributions to the tribal community and to Indian politics. (ANI)

