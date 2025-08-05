The 71st National Film Awards were held in Delhi on August 1, 2025, where several well-deserving artistes were recognised for their contributions to cinema across various categories. After 33 long years in the industry and delivering films like Dil Se..., Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, finally received the National Award for his 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. 71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Best Actor Honours, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Kathal’ Wins Best Hindi Film – Full List Inside!.

However, after the winners were announced, many felt that Shah Rukh did not deserve the prestigious honour. Reacting to the criticism, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared his thoughts on the matter and also expressed his shock over why the decision is receiving so much hate through a post on social media.

Ashish Chanchlani Defends SRK’s National Award Win for ‘Jawan’

Amid the mixed responses to Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win for Atlee's action drama Jawan, Ashish Chanchlani took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his honest thoughts on the ongoing criticism. Addressing the negative comments, he questioned why there was so much "forced hatred" towards the film. He also called Jawan one of his most favourite SRK films after Chak De! India.

He wrote, "Will never understand this forced 'hatred” for #Jawan Its my most fav SRK film after Chak De. It was entertaining and was also beautifully shot."

Ashish Chanchlani on SRK’s National Award Win

Will never understand this forced “hatred” for #Jawan Its my most fav srk film after chak de It was entertaining and was also beautifully shot. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 4, 2025

‘Forced Hatred’ or Constructive Criticism?

After Ashish shared the post, many people reacted to his statement in the comments section with their own opinions. While many agreed with him, a few pointed out that Shah Rukh has delivered far better performances in the past, which, unfortunately, were never awarded. However, they felt that a National Award for his role in Jawan was a bit too much.

A user very well explained what actually caused the naklash writing, "Hatred nahi hai movie achhi hi hai but national award deserving jitni achi toh nahi hai tbh...Srk ko Swedes, chal de India, My name is khan jaisi movies ke liye already de Dena chahiye tha award but "Jawan"....ummm come on !" Another wrote, "there is no hate. People are just saying that SRK did not deserve a national award for that film. There were many better performances last year."

Netizens React to Ashish Defending SRK’s National Award Win

There is no hate, it's just that SRK deserved the award 2 decades ago for films like chak de and swades — hyperdead (@pikl000) August 4, 2025

‘Movie Achhi Hi Hai but National Award Deserving Jitni Achi Toh Nahi’

Hatred nahi hai movie achhi hi hai but national award deserving jitni achi toh nahi hai tbh...Srk ko Swedes, chal de India, My name is khan jaisi movies ke liye already de Dena chahiye tha award but "Jawan"....ummm come on !! Sam Bahadur ke liye Vickey Kaushal jyada deserving… — Pratima  (@p4pratima) August 4, 2025

Fair Enough

there is no hate. People are just saying that SRK did not deserve a national award for that film. There were many better performances last year. — Singh (@20_1NM) August 4, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, through a post on Instagram thanked his fans and the jury after his debut National Award win for Jawan. The post was flooded with congratultaory messages for the Bollywood icon.

SRK Reacts to His National Award Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. As compared to his other two releases in 2023, the film received an underwhelming response at the box office. The Bollywood superstar is currently busy with Siddharth Anand's King. The upcoming actioner marks his debut collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. King also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles.

